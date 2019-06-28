CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Channel 11 was the only TV station there as the Butler County Drug Task Force took a mother into custody and charged her with selling drugs.
In one instance, police said, she was holding her child as she sold heroin to an undercover officer.
Channel 11 is Amy Marcinkiewicz is working on this story and is talking to Police about where they arrested her.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}