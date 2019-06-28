PITTSBURGH - A man is facing charges for allegedly driving drunk and hitting a flagger.
Police say Brett Liberto hit the flagger on Washington and Allegheny River boulevards .
Only on 11 at 11, what the flagger's boss is saying about what happened and how he wants drivers to be more cautious of flaggers.
TRENDING NOW:
- Gas prices could rise after fire-stricken refinery closes
- Man caught taking photos of children inside car in Sandcastle parking lot, woman says
- Sharks attack in Bahamas, killing Southern California woman
- VIDEO: Marine reunited with combat canine he served with
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}