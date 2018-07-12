A bridge that connects Stowe Township to Neville Island is about to close for nearly a year.
Liz Kilmer spoke with nearby residents and businesses about how they think the closure will impact the community for Channel 11 News at 5:25 p.m.
The Fleming Park Bridge is expected to shut down on Aug. 13 for repairs, according to a county spokesperson. The bridge, which needs new sidewalks, steel repairs, paint and more, is not expected to reopen until June 2019.
Drivers will be detoured using Route 51, I-79 and Grand Avenue.
