  • Bridge to Neville Island set to close in August

    Updated:

    A bridge that connects Stowe Township to Neville Island is about to close for nearly a year. 

    Liz Kilmer spoke with nearby residents and businesses about how they think the closure will impact the community for Channel 11 News at 5:25 p.m.

    The Fleming Park Bridge is expected to shut down on Aug. 13 for repairs, according to a county spokesperson. The bridge, which needs new sidewalks, steel repairs, paint and more, is not expected to reopen until June 2019.

    Drivers will be detoured using Route 51, I-79 and Grand Avenue.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories