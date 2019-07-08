BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. - Dozens of seniors and folks with disabilities have been without water since the weekend.
Residents told Channel 11 that half of the Brinton Towers building in Braddock Hills lost water on Saturday.
Channel 11 spoke with the water authority, which reports the leak is from a service line to the building, making the owner’s responsibility.
A property manager for Brinton told Channel 11 that the company is on top of it, and had a plumber on site Monday.
The plumber is scheduled to return with a leak specialist and excavator on Tuesday to hopefully locate the leak and make repairs.
But folks may not have their water back on until the end of the day Wednesday.
