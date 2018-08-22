Tornado confirmed in PA after severe storms Tuesday night

BROCKWAY, Pa. - Weather officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down Tuesday night in Brockway, Pa.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down around 4:10 p.m. and had wind speeds above 85 miles per hour.
TORNADO CONFIRMED last night near Brockway, PA. EF 1-structural damage. Update tonight on Channel 11 News pic.twitter.com/3mzLwxFJ4g— Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) August 22, 2018
The EF-1 tornado first touchdown in Jefferson County and crossed the border into Elk County.
Confirmed EF1 Tornado in Jefferson county PA yesterday just south of Brockway with winds of 85-95 mph. More details here: https://t.co/b4R1fImmCa #pawx pic.twitter.com/apA6ZDGgkU— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 22, 2018
This is the sixth tornado in Pennsylvania since Jan. 1. Six is the average number the state has in a calendar year according to NWS.
