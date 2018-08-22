  • Tornado confirmed in PA after severe storms Tuesday night

    Updated:

    BROCKWAY, Pa. - Weather officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down Tuesday night in Brockway, Pa.

    According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down around 4:10 p.m. and had wind speeds above 85 miles per hour.

    The EF-1 tornado first touchdown in Jefferson County and crossed the border into Elk County.

    This is the sixth tornado in Pennsylvania since Jan. 1. Six is the average number the state has in a calendar year according to NWS.

    PREVIOUS:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories