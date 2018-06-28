HUNKER, Pa. - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Westmoreland County on Wednesday night.
The service said damage along Whitfield Drive and Henry Road in Pleasant Unity was caused by one of the two tornadoes, which had winds blowing from 70-80 mph.
A roof was torn off a barn and blown across the road.
Two tornadoes with 70 to 80 mph winds that occurred yesterday in Westmoreland County were confirmed today by surveys, one in Mount Pleasant Township and a second in Unity Township. More details will be coming shortly.— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 28, 2018
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage in Hunker.
Damage consistent with a tornado was also seen in Mt. Pleasant.
"We're looking for convergent damage, so damage that kind of falls together, versus divergent damage which is spread apart," said Matthew Kramar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service - Pittsburgh.
Large trees were also uprooted, falling onto power lines and leaving debris in the streets.
