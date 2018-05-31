  • 33 years later, terrifying memories of deadly tornado swarm remain

    Thirty-three years ago today, dozens of tornadoes ripped through the northeast U.S. and parts of Canada, killing 89 people and destroying countless buildings.

    On May 31, 1985, 43 tornadoes roared through Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Canada, leading to one of the deadliest tornado days in American history. Along with 89 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries, the twisters caused more than $600 million in damage.

    One of those tornadoes veered through Beaver and Butler counties, killing nine people after forming southeast of Darlington and moving east until dissipating just south of Sarver.

    On the 30th anniversary of the tornado, Lori Reda talked to Channel 11 about her memories of surviving that day.

