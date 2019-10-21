PITTSBURGH - A bicyclist was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood, police said.
The accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Brookline Boulevard and Pioneer Avenue.
Police said the man was unconscious when they got to the scene. He has not been identified.
The driver was unlicensed and was detained by police, officials said.
