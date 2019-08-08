The Granite Building is up for sale downtown, bringing to a formal end a plan in the works for at least five years to use the historic structure as part of a new hotel.
Holly Brubach, a writer and one-time style editor of the New York Times, acknowledged she has opted to put the eight-story, nearly 35,000-square-foot building up for sale, ending her long-time ambitions to redevelop the property.
Related Headlines
"It was a tough decision that was ultimately dictated by financial circumstances," she said. "I really wanted to make something happen to the building and I'm sorry not to be able to do it."
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Several crashes on Route 28 cause problems for morning commute
- Body found in Ohio River near water treatment plant
- "Pure evil': 4 killed, 2 injured in California stabbings; suspect arrested, police say
- VIDEO: New leads in cold case of man found frozen on Pa. trail
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}