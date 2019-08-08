  • Brubach opts to sell landmark building downtown, ending hotel development plan

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    The Granite Building is up for sale downtown, bringing to a formal end a plan in the works for at least five years to use the historic structure as part of a new hotel.

    Holly Brubach, a writer and one-time style editor of the New York Times, acknowledged she has opted to put the eight-story, nearly 35,000-square-foot building up for sale, ending her long-time ambitions to redevelop the property.

    Related Headlines

    "It was a tough decision that was ultimately dictated by financial circumstances," she said. "I really wanted to make something happen to the building and I'm sorry not to be able to do it."

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories