PITTSBURGH - Fall is flannel season, we all know that. But what do you call that striped pattern featuring red and black often on plaid: buffalo check or lumberjack?
According to the Scottish Tartans Authority, the pattern is "plaid with large blocks formed by the intersection of two different color yarns, typically red and black." It's said that the pattern was introduced to North America by a descendant of Rob Roy MacGregor, a Scottish outlaw and folk hero.
Native Americans called it "plaid" after interacting with fur traders and outdoorsman. Sometime in the late 1880s, the term "plaid" went mainstream, referring to what others would call tartan.
But what is the official name? A clothing company from New England can be credited with producing the shirt back in the mid-1800s. It reportedly immediately became a hit with workers and outdoorsman, including lumberjacks.
Paul Bunyan reportedly wore the pattern as did Tom Mix and the Marlboro Man. So whether you call it buffalo check or lumberjack, turns out, you're probably correct!
