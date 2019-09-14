BUFFALO, N.Y. - New York lawmakers have proposed legislation in response to the death of a 3-year-old boy in Rochester who fell into an underground grease collection tank.
The child fell through a plastic cover into a grease trap behind a restaurant in July. He died at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Restaurant grease traps are designed to keep used oil and grease out of sewer systems. Legislation introduced by Assemblywoman Jamie Romeo and Sen. Tim Kenney would require all outdoor grease traps to be annually inspected and secured with a cast iron or construction grade cover.
Alabama lawmakers passed legislation requiring more secure covers after a 3-year-old girl died in a grease trap in Auburn, Alabama, in 2017.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a 5-year-old girl was rescued after falling into a grease trap in 2018.
