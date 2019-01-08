  • Bullet fired into 25th floor has workers on edge

    By: Ryan Emerson

    A worker entering his 25th-floor office in Kentucky Tuesday morning found a bullet hole in his window.

    Police say when they arrived, they found fragments of a bullet inside the office in the Fifth Third Bank building in Lexington.

    Police and the forensic team came in to survey the damage and clean up the glass.

    The shot was fired between 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, when employees came in to discover the damage.

    There were no police reports of shots fired in the area during that time.

