PITTSBURGH - Several people have been taken to hospitals after a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, officials said.
The crash, which was reported shortly before 8 a.m., happened at the intersection of Butler Street with the 62nd Street Bridge. The bus and two other vehicles were involved.
A Port Authority spokesperson said the driver of the bus and two passengers were taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. A third passenger was taken to UPMC St. Margaret Hospital.
Officials said the injuries were minor.
Traffic backed up in the area until the crash was cleared.
BREAKING:Port Authority bus involved in accident on Butler St at 62nd St Bridge. Driver and 3 passengers hospitalized. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/zYmgeb3ptf— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) January 8, 2019
