  • Driver, 3 passengers hospitalized after PAT bus involved in multi-vehicle crash

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Several people have been taken to hospitals after a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, officials said.

    The crash, which was reported shortly before 8 a.m., happened at the intersection of Butler Street with the 62nd Street Bridge. The bus and two other vehicles were involved.

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    A Port Authority spokesperson said the driver of the bus and two passengers were taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. A third passenger was taken to UPMC St. Margaret Hospital.

    Officials said the injuries were minor.

    Traffic backed up in the area until the crash was cleared.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories