PITTSBURGH - A man and a woman each carrying a gun entered a Burger King restaurant Friday morning, robbed the fast-food joint and then ran off, police said.
Pittsburgh police said they responded to an armed robbery call about 7:15 Friday morning at the restaurant on Brownsville Road.
Police said when they arrived, the store manager told them a man and woman, each with a gun, had come in and then demanded money from a safe.
The manager said the pair forced the employees to gather in the front of the restaurant.
The man and woman, according to police, got the money and then ran out the back of the building.
Police said there were no injuries and investigators are still looking into the armed robbery.
