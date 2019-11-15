BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - A "social media frenzy" regarding an unfounded threat against students and staff at Burgettstown High School is causing parents to "show up by the dozens" according to school officials.
Superintendent James Walsh told Channel 11 a student on Wednesday posted a threat on Snapchat that said he intended to harm himself and others at the school. The school was put on lockdown and nothing was found.
Walsh said law enforcement officers took over the investigation, however, a "social media frenzy" has developed with rumors being posted about a shooting being planned at Burgettstown High School.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"Social media really has our parents and students scared, to the point where parents are showing up by the dozens to remove their kids from school. We are just trying to have a normal school day," Walsh said.
He said the school does not know of any actual threat and is not in any lockdown procedure.
School officials are asking students to stop spreading the rumors via social media.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fines, suspensions handed out by NFL following brawl at end of Steelers, Browns
- ‘You could've killed him': Players, analysts react after Steelers' Rudolph hit with helmet
- Women's volleyball season canceled after ‘vulgar' posters found at University of Pennsylvania
- VIDEO: Man charged with kidnapping Bethel Park woman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}