    BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - A "social media frenzy" regarding an unfounded threat against students and staff at Burgettstown High School is causing parents to "show up by the dozens" according to school officials.

    Superintendent James Walsh told Channel 11 a student on Wednesday posted a threat on Snapchat that said he intended to harm himself and others at the school. The school was put on lockdown and nothing was found. 

    Walsh said law enforcement officers took over the investigation, however, a "social media frenzy" has developed with rumors being posted about a shooting being planned at Burgettstown High School.

    "Social media really has our parents and students scared, to the point where parents are showing up by the dozens to remove their kids from school. We are just trying to have a normal school day," Walsh said.

    He said the school does not know of any actual threat and is not in any lockdown procedure.

    School officials are asking students to stop spreading the rumors via social media.

