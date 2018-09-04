  • Bus driver accused of inappropriately touching student

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A bus driver is on leave after allegedly acting inappropriately toward middle school students in West Mifflin.

    According to West Mifflin School District Solicitor Gary Matta, the incident involved inappropriate touching.

    Channel 11 has learned the incident was reported Tuesday morning, Sept. 4, and, in addition to notifying parents, the bus company was contacted immediately.

    According to the solicitor, the driver is no longer working for West Mifflin while an investigation is on-going.

