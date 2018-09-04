WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A bus driver is on leave after allegedly acting inappropriately toward middle school students in West Mifflin.
According to West Mifflin School District Solicitor Gary Matta, the incident involved inappropriate touching.
Channel 11's Marlisa Goldsmith is in contact with investigators and will have the latest details on 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Channel 11 has learned the incident was reported Tuesday morning, Sept. 4, and, in addition to notifying parents, the bus company was contacted immediately.
According to the solicitor, the driver is no longer working for West Mifflin while an investigation is on-going.
Breaking: school bus driver removed and investigation now underway after allegations of inappropriate contact with middle school students #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) September 4, 2018
