    ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A suspicious package found at a Butler County building forced more than 100 people out into the cold Wednesday morning.

    The note read: "Final payment obscenity, check enclosed."

    Once the bomb squad opened the package in Adams Township, they found objects wrapped in red duct tape, zip ties and glitter.

    "We got it secured. Everybody's out. We've checked," said Bob Scanlon, assistant chief of Adams Township police. "Building's clear, parking lot's clear, except for us."

    The package was actually a rent check in a mint tin placed in a bigger box, according to police.

    Officers said a disgruntled renter from Texas sent the package to AR Incorporated's corporate office on the third floor. 

    Prior checks never came there. 

    Police do not think this has anything to do with what the bombings in Texas. They're not giving out names yet, but do know who sent the package and say the person will be charged.

     
     

