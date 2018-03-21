ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A suspicious package found at a Butler County building forced more than 100 people out into the cold Wednesday morning.
The note read: "Final payment obscenity, check enclosed."
Photos: See what the package looked like
Once the bomb squad opened the package in Adams Township, they found objects wrapped in red duct tape, zip ties and glitter.
"We got it secured. Everybody's out. We've checked," said Bob Scanlon, assistant chief of Adams Township police. "Building's clear, parking lot's clear, except for us."
TRENDING NOW:
- Icy spots possible after record snowfall
- Who is Mark Anthony Conditt, the suspected Austin bomber?
- PHOTOS: Red Panda enjoys a snow day at the Pittsburgh Zoo
- Business evacuated, bomb squad called for suspicious package
The package was actually a rent check in a mint tin placed in a bigger box, according to police.
Officers said a disgruntled renter from Texas sent the package to AR Incorporated's corporate office on the third floor.
Not a great way to send a final rent check. The bomb squad called when this packaged arrived at a business in Butler County. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/aiHKWRRf0X— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) March 21, 2018
Prior checks never came there.
Police do not think this has anything to do with what the bombings in Texas. They're not giving out names yet, but do know who sent the package and say the person will be charged.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}