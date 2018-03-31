  • Bust out your Pirates gear: Chick-Fil-A giving away free chicken sandwiches on opening day

    Chick-fil-A will offer free chicken sandwiches to Pittsburgh Pirates fans.

    The restaurant will be celebrating the Pirates' home opener Monday with a customer appreciation day.

    All you have to do is wear your Pirate gear.

    The offer will be available from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Only one sandwich per person. 

