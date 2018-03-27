PITTSBURGH - The Pirates’ home opener is Monday against the Minnesota Twins, and businesses in the Pittsburgh area are ready to celebrate with fans. Below is a running list of promotions:
EAT’N PARK
Fans who show their Pirates pride by wearing team attire at Eat’n Park restaurants throughout western Pennsylvania will receive a free Smiley Cookie. The promotion runs all day Monday.
CHICK-FIL-A
Chick-fil-A restaurants are marking the home opener with a customer appreciation day, during which anyone wearing Pirates apparel will receive a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The offer is valid from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at participating locations.
