BUTLER, Pa. - A man driving a pick up truck in Butler led police on a chase before he crashed into a nearby bowling alley.
Police said Jay Vinroe, 54, was arrested and charged with driving without lights to avoid apprehension, fleeing, dui, reckless driving and other charges.
Vinroe accelerated instead of stopping for police who tried to pull him over. Officers gave chase, and said he turned off his lights in an attempt to get away. Eventually, Vinroe crashed his truck into the Sherwood Lanes, which was open and occupied at the time.
Police said Vinroe then ran off. He was spotted a short time later walking toward a local car dealership.
Once under arrest, police said they smelled alcohol on him and performed a blood test, finding out he was driving under the influence.
Vinroe was taken to the Butler County prison.
