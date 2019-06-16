BUTLER, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police report a pickup truck, four zero turn lawn mowers worth more than $55,000 and other items were stolen from two businesses in Butler County.
State police said the items were stolen from M & R Power Equipment in Butler and Viking Trailers in Renfrew.
Police said the stolen items include:
- Zero Turn Mower, value $16,427.00
- Zeos Exmark Lazer Zero Turner Mower, value $11,789.00
- Zeos Exmark Lazer Zero Turner Mower, value $13,763.00
- Zeos Exmark Lazer Zero Turner Mower, value $13,763.00
- Trailer License Plate, value $25.00
Also stolen, police said, was a 2007 white Ford F250 Supercab pickup truck.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Butler office at 724-284-8100.
