Butler man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking, firearm crimes

BUTLER, Pa. — A Butler man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and a firearms charge.

Darnell Wynn, 44, was sentenced for charges of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams of more of a mixture and substance containing heroin and 10 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fluorofentanyl and fentanyl. He was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of that drug trafficking crime.

The Department of Justice said Wynn was identified as the shooter in an incident on Feb. 15, 2021. His wallet and car key were seized in a warrant on his house in Butler.

A search of the car resulted in the seizure of a a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 24 rounds of ammunition, additional .40 caliber ammunition, pistol magazines, approximately 170 grams of heroin, approximately 39 grams of a fluorofentanyl and fentanyl mixture and Wynn’s debit card, officials said.

A laboratory later confirmed that the shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting had been discharged by the same firearm.

