0 Call for armed man leads to officer-involved shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. - A report of a suspicious person led to an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in Fayette County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

A passerby called police to report seeing a man walking down a street in South Union Township carrying a large blade, police said.

Troopers were dispatched about 4 p.m. to Hopwood-Fairchance Road, where they encountered the armed man, 29-year-old Kenneth Shaffer Jr., police said.

One trooper pulled in front of Shaffer and activated the emergency lights on his unmarked police vehicle, authorities said during a news conference Monday. A second trooper pulled behind Shaffer, activating the lights on his marked vehicle.

When one of the troopers got out of his vehicle, Shaffer began moving toward him and ignored commands to stop, police said.

Shaffer responded to the trooper’s commands by saying, “Shoot me,” authorities said.

When the trooper realized Shaffer was not stopping, he backed away until a guide rail prevented him from moving any farther, police said.

As Shaffer got closer, the trooper fired a shot that struck him in the upper chest, police said.

Troopers provided first aid to Shaffer until he was flown to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Officials said Shaffer’s wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

No troopers were injured in the incident, but one was treated at a hospital for exposure to Shaffer’s blood, authorities said.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duties.

