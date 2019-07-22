PITTSBURGH - Police have made an arrest for the shooting death of Pittsburgh police Officer Calvin Hall.
A limited ammount of details were announced at a news conference Monday afternoon, but police identified the alleged shooter as Christian Bey.
Hall was shot while he was off duty in Homewood. Hall, 36, was at a house on Monticello Street visiting friends when he was shot three times in the back according to investigators. He died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital several days later.
A person of interest in the shooting death of Hall was taken into custody last week on unrelated charges.
