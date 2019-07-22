  • Man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer arrested

    PITTSBURGH - Police have made an arrest for the shooting death of Pittsburgh police Officer Calvin Hall.

    A limited ammount of details were announced at a news conference Monday afternoon, but police identified the alleged shooter as Christian Bey.

    Hall was shot while he was off duty in Homewood. Hall, 36, was at a house on Monticello Street visiting friends when he was shot three times in the back according to investigators. He died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital several days later. 

    A person of interest in the shooting death of Hall was taken into custody last week on unrelated charges.

