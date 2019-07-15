PITTSBURGH - One day after the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Homewood, those who know him are sending messages of hope.
Pittsburgh police said Officer Calvin Hall was at a house on Monticello Street visiting friends when he was shot several times.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
At last check, Hall was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.
Police said Hall was stationed in Northview Heights for the last two years. Northview Heights Tenant Council member Valerie Lauw said Hall developed a close relationship with many of the people living there.
"As soon as you say his name, a smile just comes to your face immediately," Lauw said.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Aaron Martin will provide updates on where the investigation stands and more details of how Hall touched the lives of those he served.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police searching for man charged in 11-month-old's death
- 2 dead, dozens hurt after pendulum ride breaks at amusement park
- Woman hit by car after getting off bus in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- VIDEO: Police: Officer shoots, kills man who fired gun in midst of homicide investigation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}