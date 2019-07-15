  • Who is Calvin Hall, the off-duty officer shot in Homewood?

    PITTSBURGH - One day after the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Homewood, those who know him are sending messages of hope. 

    Pittsburgh police said Officer Calvin Hall was at a house on Monticello Street visiting friends when he was shot several times.

    At last check, Hall was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

    Police said Hall was stationed in Northview Heights for the last two years. Northview Heights Tenant Council member Valerie Lauw said Hall developed a close relationship with many of the people living there.

    "As soon as you say his name, a smile just comes to your face immediately," Lauw said.

