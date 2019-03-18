Candlelit vigil held locally for victims of New Zealand mosque attacks

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A candlelit vigil was held in Westmoreland County on Sunday to stand in solidarity with the victims of the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Nearly 100 people including local leaders, community members and others gathered in Greensburg to denounce hate and let Muslims across the country know they're not alone.
RELATED: Pittsburgh Jewish group raises money for Muslim community after New Zealand mosque attacks
"We're here to support one another and support our community and say we don't accept hate and hate has no room here." Dr. Marti Haykin, of Voice of Westmoreland, said at the vigil.
All donations collected at the event will go to the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Pittsburgh and the New Zealand Islamic Information Centre (donations to which will be distributed to affected families).
The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has also set up a fund to raise money for the victims.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz will have more from the vigil on 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 killed, 4 others injured in head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Body found in Monongahela River near Rankin Bridge
- 'Uzi-style' loaded weapon thrown from truck during police chase
- VIDEO: More store closures expected this spring at Westmoreland Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}