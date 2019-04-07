0 'All I ever did was show that man love and respect' JuJu responds to AB comments

PITTSBURGH - An apparent disagreement between current Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has boiled over onto Twitter.

Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders earlier this year after being benched for the final game of last season with the Steelers.

Recently, Brown has been tweeting "keep your emotions off the internet" but when a Steelers fan tweeted a photo of Smith-Schuster as the teams MVP Brown didn't follow his own advice.

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

In the tweet, Brown acknowledged what he was doing and said "Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days !"

In response, Smith-Schuster took Brown's line and tweeted "Keep your emotions of the internet" and followed it up by saying he always looked up to Brown.

All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media? — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

"All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?" Smith-Schuster said in the tweet.

Smith-Schuster followed that up with another tweet directed to Brown and a Mark Twain quote about arguing with fools.

Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

