Car crashes into front door of home; woman on couch feet away

    OAKDALE, Pa. - One person was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into the front of a home late Sunday night in Oakdale.

    The car crashed shortly before 11:30 p.m. into the front door of the Clinton Avenue home, knocking the door off its hinges and damaging the door frame. Some cement on the front porch crumbled.

    Two women were inside the home at the time of the crash. Neither was injured, officials said.

    One of the women told Channel 11 News that she was asleep on a couch a few feet away from the front door when she heard the crash, the door fell and pieces of drywall broke off.

    The woman, who did not want to be identified, said the driver was alert when taken to the hospital.

