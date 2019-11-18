  • Car plunges down hillside, another hits house in multi-car crash

    Updated:

    ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car plunged down a hillside after several vehicles crashed in Westmoreland County.

    The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 356 and Pleasant Hill Road, near McCutcheon Short Cut Road in Allegheny Township.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Witnesses tell Channel 11 at least three vehicles are involved in the crash, two cars and a pickup truck.

    Paramedics were called to the scene.  They’re still trying to determine if anyone was hurt.  

    We're working to find out what led to the crash. Refresh for updates. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories