ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car plunged down a hillside after several vehicles crashed in Westmoreland County.
The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 356 and Pleasant Hill Road, near McCutcheon Short Cut Road in Allegheny Township.
Witnesses tell Channel 11 at least three vehicles are involved in the crash, two cars and a pickup truck.
Paramedics were called to the scene. They’re still trying to determine if anyone was hurt.
We're working to find out what led to the crash. Refresh for updates.
