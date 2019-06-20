Car sharing: The new way to make money that could soon cost you more

New data shows that nearly half of American workers are earning extra income on the side, like renting out an expensive part of your life when you’re not using it.
One that’s becoming more popular is car sharing.
But 34 states are looking at bills that would require companies that facilitate it to operate the same way as established rental car companies.
What that could mean for you if you’re planning to use it, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}