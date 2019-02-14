  • Carbon monoxide detector goes off at apartments housing CMU students

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A carbon monoxide detector went off Thursday morning at an apartment building in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood that houses Carnegie Mellon University students, officials said.

    Police and firefighters were called shortly before 6 a.m. to the Fairfax Apartments on Fifth Avenue.

    An alarm could be heard blaring as several emergency vehicles were parked outside and first responders entered the building.

    Twenty-two students were evacuated to the building’s lobby, but no one was sickened, a CMU spokesperson said.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories