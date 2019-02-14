Carbon monoxide detector goes off at apartments housing CMU students

PITTSBURGH - A carbon monoxide detector went off Thursday morning at an apartment building in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood that houses Carnegie Mellon University students, officials said.
Police and firefighters were called shortly before 6 a.m. to the Fairfax Apartments on Fifth Avenue.
An alarm could be heard blaring as several emergency vehicles were parked outside and first responders entered the building.
Twenty-two students were evacuated to the building’s lobby, but no one was sickened, a CMU spokesperson said.
