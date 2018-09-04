O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - High carbon monoxide levels forced the evacuation of a laboratory in RIDC Industrial Park in O’Hara Township Tuesday morning, officials said.
An alarm indicating abnormal environmental levels led to the evacuation of between 50 and 70 employees at Cook Myosite on Delta Drive. They were evacuated to a building across the street.
Investigators determined that carbon monoxide set off the alarm.
Firefighters and Peoples Gas crews were called to the scene to investigate.
Some employees complained of shortness of breath and being lightheaded, Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith reported.
One person was taken to a hospital and another was treated at the scene, officials said.
Crews looking into what abnormal environmental levels may have caused alarm to sound at the Cook Myosite laboratory in O’Hara Twp. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/enbATKPkjq— Marlisa Goldsmith (@WPXIMarlisa) September 4, 2018
