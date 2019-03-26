WEXFORD, Pa. - When the AHN Wexford Hospital opens sometime in 2021, it will have the benefit of extensive prep work that had been done several years before in a cavernous warehouse in Zelienople.
That’s because Allegheny Health Network, even before the first brick was laid, took a detailed approach to the design of the 160-bed hospital off Route 19: AHN and its architects, HKS Inc., built a full-scale cardboard mock-up of several parts of the hospital.
Many hospitals are designed and shown off using the latest in virtual reality and immersive technology, where users employ special glasses to “walk” around. But AHN officials jumped at HKS’ offer to create a mock-up of key spaces in the hospital with old-fashioned cardboard and Sheetrock: ICU, ER, a medical-surgical unit, a patient room, labor and delivery and postpartum. Each space was built to scale, with markings simulating where electrical panels, faucets and other features would be. For added reality, AHN brought in hospital beds and other rolling equipment and simulated patients with the expertise of AHN’s Simulation, Teaching and Academic Research (STAR) Center.
