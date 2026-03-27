City of Pittsburgh on high alert after word of ‘Downtown takeover’ spread online

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is on high alert after students posted plans of a teen takeover Downtown tonight.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is in Market Square, where posts said the takeover could happen.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to hear how officials are preparing for any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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