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City of Pittsburgh on high alert after word of ‘Downtown takeover’ spread online

By WPXI.com News Staff
City of Pittsburgh on high alert after word of ‘Downtown takeover’ spread online The City of Pittsburgh is on high alert after students posted plans of a teen takeover Downtown tonight. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is on high alert after students posted plans of a teen takeover Downtown tonight.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is in Market Square, where posts said the takeover could happen.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to hear how officials are preparing for any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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