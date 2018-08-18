  • Cardinal Donald Wuerl withdraws as keynote speaker for event in Ireland

    Cardinal Donald Wuerl has withdrawn from the World Meeting of Families in Dublin.

    Wuerl was set to be the keynote speaker.

    Wuerl's name appeared more than 200 times in the grand jury report released last Tuesday, accusing him of covering up sexual abuse of children by clergy while serving as Pittsburgh's bishop.

    Nearly 5,000 people have petitioned to remove his name from North Catholic High School.

