PITTSBURGH - A woman arrested after two carjacking attempts before she successfully got into a man’s car said she was trying to get to her mother’s house to use the WiFi, police said.
Ajanay Watson, 19, is facing several charges in connection with the incident that unfolded Tuesday afternoon in East Liberty, in the area of East Liberty Boulevard and Beatty Street.
Investigators said Watson had a gun in her waistband when she tried to carjack an off-duty sheriff's deputy, whose personal car was parked behind an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer. When both officers pulled their guns, the suspect ran to another vehicle.
Watson’s second carjacking attempt targeted a woman who was sitting in the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station, police said.
After the second failed attempt, Watson carjacked, at gunpoint, a man who was waiting for his child outside Obama Academy, police said.
According to a criminal complaint, Watson told authorities the gun she had was stolen weeks ago from a car.
Officers pursued Watson, who crashed the stolen car about 3 p.m. in Penn Hills near the intersection of Graham Boulevard and Frankstown Road, according to police.
No one was injured.
Watson was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Charges against her include fleeing or attempting to elude police, simple assault and robbery of a motor vehicle.
