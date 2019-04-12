Cashier accused of stealing over $122K from employer, customers

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A woman working as a cashier at a local business is accused of pocketing more than $122,000 over an 18-month period.
Deborah Baker, of Saltsburg, was charged by Greensburg police with theft and forgery related charges.
She worked at Scott Electric in Greensburg for 17 years before police say the thefts began in December 2016.
Police say Baker tipped off leaders at the company initially in December of 2018 when she had an employee self evaluation.
“She has requested more authority to be able to delete orders from the company," Capt. Robert Stafford of Greensburg police said.
Investigators say she began voiding checks, making duplicate orders and even deleting customer orders, of her own, and her fellow coworkers.
Police said Scott Electric was tipped off again when a customer called in for a repeat order and discovered her initial order was deleted.
Over 18 months, police say she pocketed more than $122,000 in cash, checks and credit cards
and allegedly admitted to her coworkers “she did a bad and stupid thing.”
