The estranged boyfriend of a missing Westmoreland County woman appeared in court Tuesday morning on charges unrelated to her disappearance.
Thomas Stanko faced bond revocation in relation to a bar fight from last year, and has recently been heavily involved in the police investigation into Cassandra Gross' disappearance more than a month ago.
Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. to learn how Gross is connected to this case even though the charges have nothing to do with her disappearance.
