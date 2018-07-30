0 Man, 25, killed after he, 2 others jumped from Pittsburgh bridge

PITTSBURGH - A water rescue had a tragic ending Sunday night when one of three people pulled from the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh’s South Side did not survive, officials said.

Family members, friends and coworkers of 25-year-old Austin Bible said he was active and adventurous. They believe he was just trying to have fun when he jumped off the Hot Metal Bridge.

Emergency responders were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. for the report of three men who jumped into the river from the bridge.

River rescue, police, EMS and fire crews found the men in the water and began rescue efforts.

Paramedics told Channel 11 News the time of day made the search more difficult, especially given the currents of the river.

Bible appeared to be injured and was having trouble swimming to shore, authorities said. He was pulled from the water and lifesaving measures were started as he was brought to shore on a boat.

Bible was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital, where he died.

Update: just spoke with Austin’s coworkers. They say the South Side man was adventurous, positive and hardworking @WPXI pic.twitter.com/YRFahf8RiK — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) July 30, 2018

People who knew Bible told Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer he was an avid outdoorsman and a record-setting biker. They said that his death is a devastating shock.

Medics evaluated the two other men who were rescued at the scene, officials said. They were not injured and were detained by police for questioning.

Investigators determined the men were not trying to take their own lives.

The Hot Metal Bridge was closed while police investigated.

No one has been charged in the incident.

