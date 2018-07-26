Man charged in murder of New Ken police officer wants to marry key witness

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - The man accused of killing a New Kensington police officer wants to marry a key witness against him.
Prosecutors are trying to put a stop to Rahmael Holt's wedding, saying it could interfere with the case.
Holt is charged in the death of Brian Shaw, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in November.
