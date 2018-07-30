U.S. Army Corps trying to identify man who took children fishing in dangerous area

TEMPLETON, Pa. - The United States Army Corps needs your help after pictures surfaced of an adult and three children fishing inside the area of warning buoys on the Allegheny River.
The photos were taken Sunday at the Allegheny River Lock and Dam 9.
Army Corps officials say what they're doing is extremely dangerous and illegal.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is live tonight with their message to the man who brought children to fish in the dangerous area -- on Channel 11 News at 6:10 p.m.
