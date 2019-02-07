PITTSBURGH - The Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced new sexual abuse allegations against a deceased priest who taught at Central Catholic High School.
The diocese said Father John O'Brien is accused of sexually abusing a minor in the mid-1960s while he was a Christian Brother teaching at the school using his religious name Brother Firmilian, John, FSC.
This is the first allegation against Father O'Brien according to the diocese.
O'Brien was ordained as a priest with the Diocese of Pittsburgh in 1975.
