    PITTSBURGH - The Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced new sexual abuse allegations against a deceased priest who taught at Central Catholic High School.

    The diocese said Father John O'Brien is accused of sexually abusing a minor in the mid-1960s while he was a Christian Brother teaching at the school using his religious name Brother Firmilian, John, FSC.

    This is the first allegation against Father O'Brien according to the diocese. 

    O'Brien was ordained as a priest with the Diocese of Pittsburgh in 1975.

