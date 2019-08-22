NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Animal rescuers said last Thursday an elderly woman's body was taken from a home in New Kensington where she lived after it had been there "for months."
There was a horrific discovery inside the bedroom where the woman's body was; someone duct-taped the door and all of the vents shut.
Police and animal rescuers at the home on Wednesday rescued 19 cats, along with a cat and dog that did not survive.
"It's just heartbreaking anybody could put a living creature into these conditions," said Dr. Becky Morrow, the medical director at Frankie's Friends Cat Rescue.
The woman's body was taken to the coroner's office for an autopsy.
A necropsy will be performed on the cat and dog that did not survive to determine when they died.
The cats that survived, mangy and malnourished, will be nursed back to health and be placed in new, loving, forever homes.
"It never ceases to amaze me the resilience of these animals and the forgiveness that they have," Morrow said.
Channel 11's Amy Hudak said it's only a matter of time before criminal charges for animal cruelty at a minimum are filed.
