  • CCAC pursuing new $40 million project for Allegheny campus

    By: Tim Schooley

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Community College of Allegheny County is busy teeing up its next major building project for its campus on the North Side.

    During a morning panel discussion on university partners at the Omni William Penn hosted by NAIOP Pittsburgh Thursday, CCAC Chief Facilities Officer J.B. Messer revealed the institution's new plan for a Workforce Development and Training Center.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

    Pittsburgh Business Times

