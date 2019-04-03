PITTSBURGH - Celine Dion will perform at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh next year.
According to a news release, the pop superstar is bringing her Courage world tour to our area on March 13, 2020.
Dion has sold almost 250 million albums during her 35-year career.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m.
