  • Ceremony held for organ donors who gave gift of life

    PITTSBURGH - This quilt was created to pay tribute to organ donors who gave the gift of life.

    One of them is Jason Fetter, who tragically died when he was 7 years old. 

    Fetter drowned at a swimming camp five years ago.

    As an organ donor, Fetter donated both kidneys and his liver, saving the lives of three others.

    Fetter was among the 214 donors who were honored by the Center for Organ Recovery and Education at its annual A Special Place ceremony. 

