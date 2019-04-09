MONONGAHELA, Pa. - A 36-year-old babysitter has been arrested for allegedly hurting a 4-month-old baby.
When the infant was rushed to Children’s hospital, doctors said he had bleeding in the brain.
Tonight the babysitter is in the Washington County jail.
Channel 11 is learning what the babysitter confessed to doing right before the baby got hurt.
Cara Sapida is also speaking to the baby’s mother, to learn more about the boy and get her reaction to this tragic story for tonight on Channel 11 News.
