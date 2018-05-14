0 Children help save father after he overdoses in front of them, police say

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A father is being charged after police said his two children had to run to get him help after he passed out from a drug overdose, police said.

Police said Justin Rush, of Shaler, survived what could could have been a deadly overdose because of his children's decision to seek assistance.

After seeing their dad suddenly collapse in the living room, the 9 and 6-year-old boys ran to his side and tried to wake him. Whey they couldn't, they ran next door for help and that neighbor called 911.

Rush was revived with Narcan, but when police said they found large amounts of drug paraphernalia in the bedroom, they charged Rush with endangering his sons' lives.

Police said they found empty stamp bags, capped and uncapped syringes and a burned spoon.

Channel 11 went to emergency medical services headquarters in Shaler Township to find out how much heroin residue it would take to put a child's life in grave danger. Turns out, it's not that much.

"Even though they shoot the majority of the heroin, the outside is coated, the inside is coated and there will be residue on the outside," said EMS manager Joe Johnson.

Police also charged Rush because of the conditions inside the home. There was no food in the refrigerator and minimal food in the home.

