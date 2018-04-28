Your polling place for the 2018 Pennsylvania primary is likely a church, school, library or other civic institution in your voting district.
These polling places often stay the same from election to election, although they can change when district maps are redrawn.
If you want to confirm your polling place is the same, or if you recently moved and don’t know where it is, the state offers an easy-to-use online tool for voters.
You can also contact your county elections board and ask where you vote.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}