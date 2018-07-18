0 Children inside home during double shooting; armed, dangerous suspect sought

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Police are searching for a man suspected in an Aliquippa double shooting early Wednesday morning that left one man dead and another wounded, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 1:15 a.m. at a home on Third Avenue. Children were inside the home, but they were not hurt.

Dana Penny, 36, is being sought by police in connection to the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous.

JUST IN: Suspect in double shooting. Dana Penny. He’s not in custody. He’s at large. Armed and dangerous. He’s 36. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Li9H1q8Wte — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 18, 2018

“He is considered to be very dangerous, and considering there was a shooting here, you should suspect that as a person of the public he may be armed,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Long said.

The man who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he underwent surgery, officials said.

Police said Penny is already wanted on a drug-related felony warrant from the Attorney General’s Office. Charges in Wednesday’s shooting are forthcoming from Pennsylvania State Police.

STATE POLICE UPDATE: There were children inside of the home during double shooting. They were not harmed. They are with family now. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/saAVZHoika — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 18, 2018

Crime tape blocking off the street. All of the the attention is on this white corner home along 3rd Ave. 1 dead, 1 wounded. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/KktbzsJVMM — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 18, 2018

